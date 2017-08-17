South Africa: Marikana Five Years Later - Thousands Gather On the Koppie to Pay Tribute to the 34 Miners

On the fifth anniversary of the Marikana massacre, thousands of mine workers made their way to the open field of the site where 34 striking miners were killed and hundreds injured within minutes by police.



Miners wearing AMCU outfits can be seen making their way to the scene of the fifth anniversary of the Marikana massacre passing the famous koppie. They were singing songs honouring those who were killed by police.

Miners waving their sticks make their way past the koppie. They were singing songs honouring those who were killed by police.

Wearing AMCU decorated clothing, miners made their way towards the commemoration. The union which led the strike five years ago is now been recognised as the dominant union at Lonmin.

A mine worker displays the skull and horns of a bull during the commemoration of the killed mine workers as workers sang songs honouring those who were killed by police.

Miners attending the fifth anniversary of the Marikana massacre make their way towards the main crowd. As yet no police officials or politicians have been charged or held to account for what happened on that day five years ago.

A miner attending the fifth anniversary...