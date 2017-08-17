17 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dangote Wants to Buy Arsenal and Sack Arsene Wenger

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Aliko Dangote.

Nigerian billionaire and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has reiterated his plan to buy English Premier League giants, Arsenal.

Mr. Dangote said he would make an offer to the owner of the club, Stan Kroenke, after completing the new refinery that his group is building in Lagos.

The Kano-born businessman, who is worth £8.6billion, has supported the Gunners since the mid-Eighties.

He told Bloomberg: "The first thing I would change is the coach. He has done a good job, but someone else should also try his luck."

Mr. Wenger has been the manager of Arsenal for 21 years and is the longest-serving manager of any side in Europe.

Fan protests against his rule rumbled on throughout last season but the Frenchman agreed a two-year contract extension last May.

Mr. Kroenke had earlier this year turned down a one billion pound takeover offer of the club from his fellow shareholder, Alisher Usmanov.

But Mr. Dangote, 60, apparently believes he can persuade the billionaire shareholders.

"If they get the right offer, I'm sure they would walk away," he said.

"Someone will give them an offer that will make them seriously consider walking away.

"And when we finish the refinery, I think we will be in a position to do that.

"It's a great team, well-run. It could be run better, so I will be there.

"I will wait. Even if things change I will take it."

Mr. Dangote, who counts former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein as a good friend, had earlier in September spoken of his desire to purchase the North London side.

"Maybe three to four years. The issue is that we have more challenging headwinds," he had said back then.

"I need to get those out the way first and start having tailwinds. Then I'll focus on this."

The Dangote Group is scheduled to complete the construction of its refinery in Lagos, reputed to be potentially one of the largest in the world, by the end of 2018.

Nigeria

Release Buhari's Medical Details, Citizen Group Demands

The Concerned Citizens of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari's media team to disclose the details of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.