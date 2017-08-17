17 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: NPA Boss Shaun Abrahams Dodges Gupta Prosecution Questions

The NPA has yet to receive any dockets about cases involving state capture.

A team of prosecutors continued to give guidance to police investigators, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said on Thursday.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams seemed in no mood to speak to journalists earlier on Thursday, after taking a seat on stage at a gender-based violence discussion in Tshwane.

Following criticism over his lack of recent public appearances, the media closed in on Abrahams to get updates on a number of matters.

As journalists introduced themselves, he said: "Where is my spokesperson? Where is my spokesperson? He's inside. What do you want to know?"

He was asked how the investigation into the Gupta family was progressing.

"I am not commenting on anything. Speak to my spokesperson. Speak to the Hawks insofar as the investigation into the Guptas is concerned."

In fairness, comments on such investigations were for the Hawks to make. However, the NPA was able to say if it had received dockets or had decided to prosecute.

He said Advocate Malini Govender, head of the specialised commercial crimes unit, was supervising the team helping the Hawks.

City Press reported at the weekend that two senior prosecutors involved in the investigation into the controversial Guptas did not think the emails leaked from the family would be admitted into evidence.

This was because prosecutors and investigators believed they were stolen.

The NPA, however, rejected reports that there was insufficient evidence for an investigation.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said corruption cases linked to state capture were still being investigated. He said their mandate was not to comment about ongoing investigations.

News24

South Africa

