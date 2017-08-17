South Africa: Blue Light Convoy Crash Causes Chaos On M1

One person was injured when a blue-light convoy was involved in an accident on the M1 south, near Marlboro Drive, on Thursday morning, causing traffic chaos.

Two lanes of the south-bound section of the highway were closed, Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the accident occurred at 05:40 near the Marlboro road off ramp.

"A police convoy was involved in an accident while on its way to pick up a VIP. There were no VIPs in any of the vehicles in the convoy and no private vehicle was involved," Naidoo said.

"It is alleged that a taxi suddenly changed lanes into the fast lane in front of the lead police vehicle which forced the driver to brake suddenly. This resulted in the vehicles following it colliding with one another. One member was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this stage."

The M1 is one of the city's busiest highways.

Source: News24