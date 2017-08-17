South Africa: Provincial Boundaries Re-Determination Start

Cabinet has given a go ahead for the process to re-determine the provincial boundaries.

Among the areas to be affected are Elias Motsoaledi local Municipality, Marblehall Local Municipality and Matatiele Local Municipality which was moved from KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape in 2005.

"Cabinet agreed that a process to re-determine the boundaries which include Matatiele will be instituted. This parliamentary process will also include public participation as required by the constitution and the law," said Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo on Thursday.

Minister Dlodlo said these communities have cited a number of reasons for these requests, such as the geographic location and access to services.

The requests were received by the Municipality Demarcation Board and Department of Corporative Governance.

"Provincial boundaries are provided for in the Constitution. Any consideration of such requests, should be done within the constitutional framework. "

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the Mandate Paper for the 2018 Budget.

This will further drive the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP).

"The paper strengthens the alignment of the budget to the Medium Term Strategic Framework. It establishes a systematic basis for making choices among competing priorities within limited resources."