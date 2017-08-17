South Africa: Marine Tourism Plan to Grow Economy

Cabinet has approved the Coastal and Marine Tourism Implementation Plan, which is set to grow the economy and boost tourism.

Developed under the auspices of the Operation Phakisa Oceans Economy, the plan will also seek to integrate coastal developments with existing inland experiences, with the view to maximise participation opportunities.

"The plan will uplift tourism in the ocean economy. It will grow a world-class and sustainable coastal and marine tourism destination that leverages South Africa's competitive advantages in nature, culture and heritage," said Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who was briefing the media on Thursday on Cabinet decisions.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority says marine tourism ranks among the top four sub-sectors of the country's maritime economic sector projected for phenomenal growth in the next two decades. According to the authority, it contributed R19 billion to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2013, with projections currently indicating yields as high as R44 billion in 2020 and rising rapidly to R134 billion in 2033, generating between 800 000 and one million jobs.

Indian Ocean Expedition

Cabinet has also approved South Africa's participation in the Second International Indian Ocean Expedition for 2017 - 2020.

The participation will support South Africa's chairpersonship of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in 2017/18.

South Africa plays a strategic role as one of seven founding members of the IORA. This opens opportunities beyond South Africa's coastal marine and tourism, and extends opportunities to one third of the world's coastline.

Minister Dlodlo said South Africa will use its research vessel, SA Agulhas II, to conduct marine research, while training and building scientific capacity for South Africa and East Africa.

"The gathering of basic long-term environmental data and information will place the developing countries of the Indian Ocean Rim in a better position to conserve the integrity of its ocean and to find ways to unlock their respective potential ocean economies to improve the lives of their citizens."

Cabinet was also apprised by the Chemicals and Waste Economy Phakisa Labs, which are scheduled to commence this month.

These labs form part of the country's intervention to manage the threats to the environment and human health caused by chemicals and waste.

Minister Dloldo said they will provide a further opportunity for the South African chemical industry to identify manufacturing niches that are associated with Green Chemistry - the design of chemical products and processes that reduce or eliminate the generation of hazardous substances.