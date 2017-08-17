Mozambique: Petrol and Diesel Up, Cooking Gas Down

Maputo — Motorists will pay more for petrol and diesel as from Wednesday, but the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) falls.

A statement from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy said that the price of diesel is rising from 50.48 to 53.38 meticais (from 83 to 88 US cents) a litre, an increase of 5.7 per cent.

For petrol, the increase is only 1.9 per cent. The price of a litre of petrol rises from 56.59 to 57.68 meticais.

Kerosene rises in price from 39.65 to 40.67 meticais a litre (an increase of 2.6 per cent) while compressed natural gas rises by 3.7 per cent, from 26.77 to 27.77 meticais per litre equivalent.

But cooking gas falls in price by 3.6 per cent, from 50.74 to 48.91 meticais per kilo.

The government, after the abolition of the generalized fuel subsidy earlier this year, has reverted to a policy of reviewing fuel prices every month, and revising them (upwards or downwards) whenever the import price changes by more than three per cent.

The two basic factors that must be taken into account are the world market price of refined fuels and the exchange rate of the metical.

The last time fuel prices were altered was on 19 July.