Mozambique: Seven People Killed in Matola Were Criminals, Insist Police

Maputo — The Mozambican police has insisted that the seven people shot dead in a shoot-out last Friday night in the southern city of Matola were all dangerous criminals.

Speaking in Maputo on Tuesday, at his weekly press briefing, the spokesperson for the General Command of the police, Inacio Dina, insisted that it was the alleged criminals who opened fire first, and the police returned fire in legitimate self-defence.

He claimed the men who died formed part of several criminal groups that had been spreading terror in Maputo province.

“We have no doubt that they are criminals”, said Dina. “We have identified them, but we cannot announce their names, in order to ensure the security of the investigations”.

He added that one member of the gang escaped, and the police are continuing to search for him. It was a “fundamental wish” of the police to capture this man “because he is an individual who could assist us greatly in supplying supplementary information”.

Dina also confirmed that no members of the police were killed or injured in the shoot-out. That a gun battle could rage with seven out of eight criminals shot dead, but not a scratch on any police officer has raised suspicions in some quarters.

The criminals were transported in a minibus normally used for passenger transport. Dina said the police are working to identify the owner of this vehicle.

In addition to the minibus, the police seized three pistols used by the gang.