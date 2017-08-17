17 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Exhibition By Women Artists

Asmara — An art exhibition by women artists is being staged here in the capital, Asmara, in connection with the Festival Eritrea 2017. The exhibition was opened on 15 August.

The exhibition is being staged by the "Association of Arts Renaissance" comprising 28 women artists. The exhibition includes paintings, ceramics, artifacts, and other leather products as well as ornaments.

The exhibition will stay open until 25 August, according to Ms. Nigsti Ghebremsekel, managing director of the association.

Ms. Nigist also commended the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Central region for providing support to the women artists.

