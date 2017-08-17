Eritrea: Anseba Region - Distribution of Anti-Trachoma Medicine

Keren — Anti-trachoma medicine has been provided since March to the resident of the Anseba region and that so far 90% of the residents have received the medication, according to Mr. Michael Teklay, head of non-communicable diseases prevention and control at Health Ministry's branch in the region.

Pointing out that a research conducted in 8 sub-zones of the region indicate that the prevalence of trachoma has significantly been reduced, Mr. Michael said that the distribution of anti-trachoma medicine is part of the overall efforts being exerted to control blindness.

Mr. Michael further noted that concerted actions are being taken to eradicate trachoma by 2020 and commendable progress has been registered so far.