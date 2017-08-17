Eritrean Community Festival in Canada

Asmara — Eritrean community festival in Western Canada was conducted with patriotic zeal from 12 to 13 August under the theme "Laying Pillars for Vibrant Development".

Eritrean community members from various cities of Canada including Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton and Winnipeg have participated in the festival which featured various programs that highlighted the rich culture and history of the Eritrean people and thus adding color to the festival.

Mr. Ahmed Imam, head of Eritrea's Consular Affairs in Canada, conducted a seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and the role of the Eritrean nationals in the Diaspora in the national development drives. He also underlined that the yearly festival that the Eritrean nationals organize are forums for discussion on national issues and bequeathing the noble societal valued to the young generation.

Mr. Lambros Kyriakakos, Chairperson of the Eritrean Canadian Association, on his part explained that the role the association is playing is highly instrumental in the reinforcement of relationships between the peoples of Eritrea and Canada.

Sports competitions and various children programs were also featured as part of the festive event.