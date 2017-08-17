Somalia: UNHCR Increased Its Drought Response Assistance in Somalia

67,000 Individuals provided with assistance in July

53,150 individuals were provided with drinking water through trucked water delivery, borehole rehabilitation and water kiosks(25,950 in Lower Juba, 23,910 in Togdheer, 2,400 in Sanaag and 890 in Sool regions).

6,600 individuals benefited from core relief items (CRI)**.600 emergency shelter kits were distributed to 600 households(3,600 individuals) in Nugaal region and 500 emergency shelter kits were distributed to 500 households(3,000 individuals)in Bari region.

1,645 individuals were reached with Gender Based Violence (GBV )response in Bay and Banadir regions.

5,700 individuals benefited from mosquito nets as part of the health response in Bay region

Situation overview

From 1 to 31 July,the UNHCR -led Protection & Returns Monitoring Network (PR MN),recorded 65,000 individuals nationwide displaced by the drought, bringing the total of drought driven displaced since November 2016 to 860,000.

The number of newly displaced by the drought has increased by 25% compared with June (52,000).

Baidoa continues to be the most affected area with 25,000 new arrivals in July.

There was a decrease recorded in IDP returns with 3,000 returns primarily from IDP sites in Baidoa town to home locations within Baidoa district and elsewhere in Bay region,compared to 14,000 in June.