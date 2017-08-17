17 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UNHCR Increased Its Drought Response Assistance in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

67,000 Individuals provided with assistance in July

53,150 individuals were provided with drinking water through trucked water delivery, borehole rehabilitation and water kiosks(25,950 in Lower Juba, 23,910 in Togdheer, 2,400 in Sanaag and 890 in Sool regions).

6,600 individuals benefited from core relief items (CRI)**.600 emergency shelter kits were distributed to 600 households(3,600 individuals) in Nugaal region and 500 emergency shelter kits were distributed to 500 households(3,000 individuals)in Bari region.

1,645 individuals were reached with Gender Based Violence (GBV )response in Bay and Banadir regions.

5,700 individuals benefited from mosquito nets as part of the health response in Bay region

Situation overview

From 1 to 31 July,the UNHCR -led Protection & Returns Monitoring Network (PR MN),recorded 65,000 individuals nationwide displaced by the drought, bringing the total of drought driven displaced since November 2016 to 860,000.

The number of newly displaced by the drought has increased by 25% compared with June (52,000).

Baidoa continues to be the most affected area with 25,000 new arrivals in July.

There was a decrease recorded in IDP returns with 3,000 returns primarily from IDP sites in Baidoa town to home locations within Baidoa district and elsewhere in Bay region,compared to 14,000 in June.

Somalia

At Least 7 Civilians Killed By Airstrike in Southern Somalia

At least seven members of the same family were reported to have been killed in an airstrike by unidentified foreign… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.