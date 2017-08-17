17 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: At Least 7 Civilians Killed By Airstrike in Southern Somalia

At least seven members of the same family were reported to have been killed in an airstrike by unidentified foreign warplanes in southern Somalia on Thursday.

Local residents said suspected U.S. fighter jets bombed Bulu Sheikh, a small town held by Al shabaab, which is located 10Km away from Jilib district in middle Jubba region.

The foreign military warplanes fired several missiles on the area, some struck civilian houses, killing seven people from same family, including women and children.

There was no immediate comments from Jubbaland and Kenyan military officials on the the aerial bombing targeted the Al shabaab stronghold in Middle Jubba region.

