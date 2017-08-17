17 August 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Confirms Mugabe Investigation Is Complete Yet SAPS Still Refuse to Arrest

press release By Zakhele Mbhele

The DA have confirmed that the investigation into the charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm against Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe, is complete and the docket is ready for court.

Yet, the SAPS has delayed this matter and now claim that they will not arrest Ms Mugabe until they have word from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO) on whether diplomatic immunity will be extended or not.

In order for diplomatic immunity to apply, Ms Mugabe should have applied before she entered South Africa. Further, the immunity extended to Heads of State does not extend to their wives.

Ms Mugabe therefore has no diplomatic immunity, at least not in terms of following proper procedure which requires conferment of immunities and privileges to a person by notice in the Government Gazette. This fact was also confirmed two days ago by DIRCO spokesperson, Clayson Monyela.

Therefore, she should be arrested and have her day in court to answer these serious allegations.

Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, must ensure Ms Mugabe does not leave South Africa. The fact that Omar Al-Bashir was previously allowed to flee makes this call all the more urgent.

The DA will keep a very close eye on this matter and, if necessary, we will not hesitate to go to court.

No one is above the law and the DA will ensure that Ms Mugabe is not given special treatment and that she will face up to the charges against her.

Zakhele Mbhele MP

DA Shadow Minister of Police

South Africa

