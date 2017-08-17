17 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: SAPS Convoy in Accident

At approximately 05:40 this morning on the M1 South near the Marlboro off ramp, a police convoy was involved in an accident while on its way to pick up a VIP. There were no VIPs in any of the vehicles in the convoy and no private vehicle was involved.

It is alleged that a taxi suddenly changed lanes into the fast lane in front of the lead police vehicle which forced the driver to brake suddenly. This resulted in the vehicles following it colliding with one another. One member was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this stage.

