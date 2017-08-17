South Africa: ANC Fires Makhosi Khoza As Committee Chairperson

The ANC has fired outspoken MP Makhosi Khoza as chairperson of Parliament's public service and administration portfolio committee.

This comes after an "irretrievable breakdown of trust" between her and members of the ANC in the committee.

Earlier this week ANC MPs boycotted a meeting of the committee because of Khoza's outspokenness in favour of a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The coward Gwede Mantashe removed Makhosi Khoza as the Chair of the Portfolio Committeee. The pig eating its own children, finish and klaar -- Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 17, 2017

This is a statement from ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu's office:

17 AUGUST 2017 RECONFIGURATION OF ANC STUDY GROUP ON PUBLIC SERVICE AND ADMINISTRATION The Office of the ANC Chief Whip has received a directive from the organisation to relieve comrade Dr Makhosi Khoza from her position of Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration owing to the irretrievable breakdown of relations between herself and ANC members of the committee. The irretrievable breakdown of relations arises from her public utterances preceding the motion of no confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma and her continued public attacks on ANC leadership and members of her ANC Caucus who voted against the motion on 08 August 2017. Comrade Khoza's continued public attacks have led to her alienating ANC members of parliament including those in her committee resulting in an ill-advised and out-of-line decision to boycott any activity she is involved in. The erosion of trust in her as a chairperson has also led to acrimonious verbal exchanges between her and members of the study group in meetings and on social media. The decision to relieve her as chairperson comes after numerous failed attempts by the leadership of the organisation to council her on her behaviour. We have since communicated this decision to comrade Khoza. She is released from her position of chairperson with immediate effect. She remains an ANC member of parliament pending the outcomes of disciplinary action taken against her by the organisation.The entire ANC component of the committee will also be reconfigured with the view of strengthening the work of this committee. The ANC Caucus Disciplinary process against those members of the study group who boycotted the portfolio committee meeting on Tuesday 15 August is already underway.

