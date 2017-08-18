17 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Engels Family Wants Justice, Not Money - Nel

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Gabriella Engels and First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The family of Gabriella Engels who was allegedly assaulted by Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe is not interested in money, only justice, AfriForum's advocate Gerrie Nel said on Thursday.

The family was apparently offered a settlement to drop the charges, instead, they opted for justice.

"I was very impressed when the family said they are not interested in the settlement, they are interested in justice," Nel said at a media briefing at the AfriForum building in Centurion on Thursday in support of Engels.

Engels, a full-time model, laid criminal charges against Mugabe on Monday after the 52-year-old allegedly assaulted her in a Sandton Hotel on Sunday.

"The word settlement and criminal prosecution don't go hand in hand... as far as criminal procedure is concerned, you search for justice," Nel said.

He said he wanted justice to prevail in the matter and for everyone to be treated fairly before the law.

#GraceMugabe #Afriforum Nel: it's not about money, it's about justice @News24 pic.twitter.com/abfqOvGVDp-- Lerato Sejake (@leosejake) August 17, 2017

"I am satisfied with the fact that the suspect is still in the country," Nel said.

The operation manager of AfrifForum's trauma unit Caty van den Merwe also told reporters that the family was now living in fear.

She said although there was no direct threat, the alleged attacker is high profile.

"She is living in fear [of going] out in public now. There was no direct threat but it is normal for a victim to live in fear," she said.

Source: News24

More on This

Mugabe's Alleged Assault Victim Offered Bribe - Afriforum

Grace Mugabe's alleged assault victim has been offered money to drop charges against the Zimbabwean first lady, minority… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.