Gabriella Engels and First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The family of Gabriella Engels who was allegedly assaulted by Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe is not interested in money, only justice, AfriForum's advocate Gerrie Nel said on Thursday.

The family was apparently offered a settlement to drop the charges, instead, they opted for justice.

"I was very impressed when the family said they are not interested in the settlement, they are interested in justice," Nel said at a media briefing at the AfriForum building in Centurion on Thursday in support of Engels.

Engels, a full-time model, laid criminal charges against Mugabe on Monday after the 52-year-old allegedly assaulted her in a Sandton Hotel on Sunday.

"The word settlement and criminal prosecution don't go hand in hand... as far as criminal procedure is concerned, you search for justice," Nel said.

He said he wanted justice to prevail in the matter and for everyone to be treated fairly before the law.

"I am satisfied with the fact that the suspect is still in the country," Nel said.

The operation manager of AfrifForum's trauma unit Caty van den Merwe also told reporters that the family was now living in fear.

She said although there was no direct threat, the alleged attacker is high profile.

"She is living in fear [of going] out in public now. There was no direct threat but it is normal for a victim to live in fear," she said.

