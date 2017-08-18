17 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Suspects Held in Msando's Murder Probe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Daily Nation
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Data Centre and Infrastructure boss Chris Msando .
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Two suspects have been arrested over the murder of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT Manager Chris Msando.

The Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro says the court has already granted investigators custodial orders to enable them complete the probe.

"We have two suspects in custody who are under investigation over the murder," Muhoro told Capital FM Thursday.

"We applied and the court granted us custodial orders to enable us finalise the investigations."

Msando was killed a week to the elections and his body was found dumped in a forest in Kikuyu alongside that of his female companion identified as Maryanne Ngumbu.

Msando's requiem mass was held at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands attended by top IEBC officials--including Chairman Wafula Chebukati, CEO Ezra Chiloba among others who eulogised him as a dedicated man who played a key role in preparing last week's elections.

His widow Eva said: "We shall meet with Chris on the beautiful show but I tell you again Kenyans. Vengeance is of the lord. The children ask why I don't know what to answer. Let justice be our shield and defender. It is not going to go in vain. We have refused."

His sister was categorical that the killing is linked to the work he did at the electoral commission.

"We as a family believe that Chris died because of his job. He died because of the work he was doing," she said.

The IEBC Chairman Chebukati said the commission is yet to come to terms with the 'brutal murder.'

"The questions still linger on, who brutally murdered Chris Msando, why he had to face such a cruel death and senseless death. We pray that the police investigations conclude soon. And that we put a closure to this event that we all don't understand what it is," he said.

Msando went missing on a Friday, a week before the August 8 elections, after a TV interview in which he was highlighting the commission's preparedness and his body was found the following day in a forest alongside a woman identified as Maryanne Ngumbu, with whom they had been having drinks with in town.

Kenya

Opposition MP Urges President Magufuli to Emulate Kenyatta

Arusha Urban MP (Chadema) Godbless Lema has called on President John Magufuli to borrow a leaf from Kenyan counterpart… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.