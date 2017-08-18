17 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dangote Vows to Sack Wenger If He Buys Arsenal FC

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Dangote still interested in acquiring Arsenal Football Club.
By Ibrahim Kolade With Agency Report

Nigerian businessman, Aliko Dangote has vowed to sack club manager, Arsene Wenger if he buys Arsenal Football Club.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Dangote said his desire to own the club dates back to the mid-1980s.

Dangote said he'll consider making an offer once the construction of his $11 billion oil refinery in Lagos is completed.

"The first thing I would change is the coach. He has done a good job, but someone else should also try his luck," he said.

Stan Kroenke, American billionaire, is Arsenal's biggest shareholder, controlling 67 percent of the football club.

Earlier in the year, Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who holds a 30 percent stake, sought to buy out Kroenke's stake in an offer that valued Arsenal at an estimated $2.6 billion.

Dangote said he's optimistic that the right offer will persuade Kroenke and Usmanov to sell their shares to him.

"If they get the right offer, I'm sure they would walk away. Someone will give them an offer that will make them seriously consider walking away. And when we finish the refinery, I think we will be in a position to do that," Dangote said.

Wenger, the longest and most successful Arsenal Manager having spent 21 years, since his appointment to the north London club in 1996, has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies.

In May, He signed and agreed a 2-year deal with the Club which keeps him in Emirate Stadium till 2019 despite calls by fans for him to step down.

More on This

I'll Sack Wenger Once I Buy Arsenal - Dangote

AFRICA'S richest man wants to buy Arsenal and sack Arsene Wenger. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.