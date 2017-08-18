Uganda: Word Has It... What is Going On with Chameleone?

Socialite Teta surprises ex boyfriend Derek

Socialite Sandra Teta has made a name for herself for all the wrong reasons but for some reason, this girl continues to grace our tabloids and newspapers. After serving her sentence for issuing a bounced cheque, Teta is back and she won't be kept in the shadows. The young beauty is back to teasing fans with a possibility of a reunion with Derek Sano from the singing group 'Active' who she dated for two years before an amicable end to their relationship. She took to Instagram and poured out her wishes to her ex on his birthday to the excitement of their social media followers and to the surprise of Derek himself.

Navio lands gig in Sweden

It has come to our attention that the Njogereza hit maker has scooped a deal to perform in the Scandinavian nation. He will thrill fans at a show to be held at Folkets Hus in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

He has expressed excitement about the concert and promised a memorable show. "It is going to be LIT in Stockholm at Folketshus House in Rågsved. Get ready for the ultimate guest appearances, and amazing performances," he said.

The concert is slated for Saturday, August 26.

Meddy not sure about 'Beer Fest' performance

US-based Rwandan singer Meddy is known to many as the handsome young man with a silky voice but what most people don't know is that the man who is always pouring his heart out in love songs also grew up in a humble and staunch Christian family that had no room for secular music.

Meddy took a one way ticket to the US six years ago and has never returned home.

But news that he will be coming back for the first time to perform at Bralirwa's annual Beer Fest was an early gift for his local fans.

But there is a twist to this story because the singer is reported to be grappling with whether he should perform at an event that promotes alcoholic drinks which is contrary to his strong religious beliefs. Meddy, who will be the headlining act is said to have consulted many people who advised him to take advantage of this opportunity since it doesn't come around so often.

It's not the first time religious ties have played a role in an artiste's decision. Singer Jojo previously refused to perform at some venues that serve alcohol and even turned down a nomination as one of the singers that were slated to perform at Primus GumaGuma Super Star competitions because of her Islamic beliefs. All we can say is that we are looking forward to seeing and hearing from Meddy again.

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph to record video in Kigali

Word reaching our desk is that Kenyan rapper Jones Khaligraph is coming to Rwanda for the first time.

The Micasa Sucasa artiste is scheduled to appear on Coke Studio Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, this year, and will work with other artistes from around the continent including our very own Bruce Melodie, also a first-timer on the show. We are told that Khaligraph and Melodie will be paired on the show, under South African music producer DJ Maphorisa who will be returning to the show for the second time.

American R&B superstar Jason Derulo will work with the artistes for Coke Studio's upcoming 'Global Fusion Edition'.

Word has it that the two singers will be recording a song together and that the Kenyan rapper will be in Kigali next week.

What is going on with Chameleone?

Ugandan hoarse voiced singer Jose Chameleone has over the course of the last few years overhauled his image from a bad boy to a responsible music businessman and on this journey; his online fan base has grown significantly and continues to grow. While he has done so well music and image wise, Chameleone perhaps needs a few lessons on how social media accounts are run. The content is superb but it seems, he shared the one thing people should guard fiercely, his passwords. First, it was his Facebook page which he says was used by someone from his team to post 'false' information about the alleged breakdown of his marriage to Daniella Atim. He later got hold of the account and posted a long post refuting the claims and blamed the scandal on one of the 'bad apples' in his team. We moved on.

But it seems that it's not over yet. Chameleone's Instagram account has been hacked and put up for sale. The hacker, who changed the account name to John KulwaStima, has posted numerous pictures and is in full control of the account.

Chameleone is making all efforts to recover his account that has over 400,000 followers. He has for the meantime set up a new account and hopes that the management of Instagram can take action and either shut down his account or return it to him. We are definitely watching this.