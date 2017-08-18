18 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dangote Threatens to Sack Wenger If Successful in Arsenal Bid

Dangote still interested in acquiring Arsenal Football Club.

Arsene Wenger will be sacked as Arsenal manager should Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote succeed in buying the Premier League club.

Wenger has been in charge of Arsenal's first-team affairs since 1996, leading the Gunners to seven FA Cups, three Premier League titles, and a Champions League final.

Without a title-winning campaign since 2003-04, though, pressure has grown on the Frenchman to leave his position.

"The first thing I would change is the coach," Dangotem who has already outlined his early plans for Arsenal and its backroom structure, told Bloomberg.

"He has done a good job, but someone else should also try his luck."

The 60-year-old, estimated to be Africa's richest man with a wealth of around £11 billion, has long sought after ownership of the north London club and insists he will be ready to table an official bid once the construction of an $11bn oil refinery in Lagos is completed.

