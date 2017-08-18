17 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Doctor's "Stamp" Launches to Catch Quack Physicians

By Christiana T. Alabi

Kaduna — Health minister Isaac Adewole has launched a "doctor's stamp", a device to check quackery in the medical profession.

A doctor's "stamp" carries a logo of the National Medical Association, the doctor's name, identification number, licence number, graduation year and other security features that are visible only under ultraviolet light.

The stamp launched at annual general meeting of the association in Kaduna.

Adewole took tome to assure of commitment toward gradually improving budget allocation for health.

"We are just getting out of recession and for this reason, we have to be strategic. We want to get value for money by investing in health facility so as to curtail the habit of traveling abroad for medication. We also want to engage local manufacturers and when that is done, we can save money and also create jobs," he said.

Earlier, the President of NMA expressed the determination of the association tò fight quackery, saying it will use technology to send quacks away in the interest of unsuspecting Nigerians.

"There is a lot of quackery in the system. At the inception of my leadership, we initiated an idea to see how to address the issue of quackery in the system and in the history of NMA and even medical practice in Nigeria, NMA is taking the bull by the horn this time around. NMA under my watch has launched the 'doctor's stamp' to identify all doctors in Nigeria working in either private or government hospital.

"The stamp has features that identifies every doctorq. We are going to drive quacks out of the profession and we are serious about it this time around," he stressed.

