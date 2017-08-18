Nigeria: Buhari's 'Health Has Improved Tremendously' - Dogara

Photo: Presidency Nigeria

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja House, London

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has spoken on his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Mr. Buhari on Thursday met with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Mr. Dogara at Abuja House in London.

PREMIUM TIMES published the visit which was initially announced in a Facebook post by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, who also shared a picture of the meeting.

Mr. Buhari has been in London for over 100 days receiving medical treatment for a yet to be disclosed ailment.

Speaking on Thursday's visit, Mr. Dogara said Mr. Buhari's health has improved tremendously.

He said he was glad seeing that the president is doing well and urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the president.

"Today we visited His Excellency, President @MBuhari. I am glad that he is doing well. His health has improved tremendously. @NGRPresident"

"I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr. President @MBuhari."

The two National Assembly leaders are the latest set of public officials and politicians to visit the ailing president in London amidst protests back in Nigeria demanding his return or resignation.

The president had on Saturday at the Abuja House in London received members of his media team, where he reassured them that there was tremendous improvement in his health.

The presidential media team was led by Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, accompanied by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Buhari meets Abike Dabiri, Lai Mohammed, others in London

Other members of the team on the trip included Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

Others who have visited the president are Acting-President Yemi Osinbajo, state governors, and the leadership of ruling All Progressives Congress.

President Buhari receives in audience Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Zamfara Governor Abubakar Yari ahead of his trip to London on 7th May 2017 Photo credit: @bayoomoboriowo

The visitors have at various times assured Nigerians that the president was getting better and would return soon.