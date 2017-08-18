17 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hate Speech Will No Longer Be Tolerated in Nigeria - Osinbajo

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.
By Nasir Ayitogo

The Nigerian government has drawn a line on hate speech in the country, equating it to terrorism.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, stated this on Thursday at the National Economic Council security retreat held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said the intimidation of a population by words or speech is an act of terrorism and will no longer be tolerated by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He warned that the government intends to take the matter seriously.

"As I have said, we have drawn a line against hate speech, it will not be tolerated, it will be taken as an act of terrorism and all of the consequences will follow."

Mr. Osinbajo called on Nigerian business, political and religious leaders to condemn "in the strongest possible terms, hate speeches that promote violence against an individual or a group, especially when such speech come from people of your own faith, tribe or group.

More on This

"When leaders in communities that speak in such a manner to create dissension or intimidate the population are quiet, they do a great disservice to our unity, they do a great disservice to our nation"

"Your silence in such situation can only be seen as an endorsement." Mr. Osinbajo said.

"This is why I urge all political leaders, religious leaders, business leaders and all of those who truly want a united country, a country where there will be peace and security to ensure that we do not tolerate by our silence the hate speech that we hear every day in community."

Although the acting president did not mention any name or groups in his speech, some of those who have been accused of hate speech include Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the secessionist pro-Biafra group, IPOB, and some northern youth who, in various audio speeches, have spread hate against Igbos.

Mr. Osinbajo stated that the primary purpose of government is to provide security and welfare of the people and as such the administration will not relent in the vision of a secured country in which all citizens can confidently aspire to achieve their means and ambition.

He said the Buhari administration came in with a vision that covers three key areas, which are security, the economy and the fight against corruption.

He said without guaranteeing security, however, Nigeria will struggle to attract the kind of investments, domestic or foreign, needed to create jobs and prosperity for the people.

More on This

Acting President Osinbajo Says Hate Speech is Terrorism

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has drawn a line on hate speech affirming that it is equivalent to terrorism and would be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.