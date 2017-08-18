17 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Second Least Liveable City in the World - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Lagos.
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Lagos is the least liveable city in the world after Damascus, a city in war-torn Syria, an annual survey has shown.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2017 Global Liveability Report, a decade of declines in the ease of living has now stabilised, although a number of cities have suffered from the "spreading perceived threat of terrorism".

"Of the more poorly scoring cities, 12 continue to occupy the very bottom tier of liveability, where ratings fall below 50% and most aspects of living are severely restricted," the report said.

"Continued threat from groups such as Boko Haram acts as a constraint to improving stability in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city."

The reports showed that rankings were calculated using a number of factors including crime, healthcare, climate, corruption and censorship.

The report also said Melbourne and Vienna were the most liveable cities in the world.

The five most improved cities over the past five years are Tehran, Dubai, Abidjan, Harare and Colombo; while the biggest decliners are Kiev, Damascus, Tripoli, Detroit and Moscow.

Apart from Lagos and Damascus, other least liveable cities in the world include Kiev, Douala, Harare, Karachi, Algiers, Port Moresby, Dhaka, and Tripoli.

Nigeria

Govt Asks Court to Return Nnamdi Kanu to Prison

The Federal Government has urged a Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail it granted leader of the pro-Biafra… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.