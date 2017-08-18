Tanzania: Karatu Road Tragedy Survivors On Their Way Home From the US

Dar es Salaam — The survivors of a fatal bus accident in Karatu District, Doreen Elibariki, Wilson Tarimo and Sadia Ismail on Thursday started their journey to Tanzania from the US where they have been receiving specialised medical attention.

The flight carrying the three children left Charlotte North Carolina for Kilimanjaro International Airport by plane with registration number SP DC-8 N at 3pm East African time, according to reports confirmed on Thursday by Singida North MP, Mr Lazaro Nyalandu who coordinated the children's travel arrangements to the US.

Accompanied by their parents, the children are expected to land at KIA tomorrow morning at 7am, Mr Nyalandu revealed in a post on his Instagram account.

"The aircraft carrying the three children have just taken off a few seconds ago from Charlotte NC airport for KIA. I wish them safe journey..," Mr Nyalandu, the former minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, said.

Doreen and the other two children were transferred to the US in April this year for intensive medical treatment following critical injuries they sustained in a grisly road accident that killed more than 30 students of Lucky Vincent Primary School in Arusha. Two teachers and the driver also lost their lives.