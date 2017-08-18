18 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ace Rally Driver Tundo Enters Aberdare Hill Climb

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdul Sidi

Carl Tundo, the former Safari Rally champion will enter the Aberdare Hill Climb competition to be staged On August 26 and 27.

Tundo, who is based in Nakuru, said he was looking forward to the new competition.

"I am either going to enter the 3 litre Milner or the Ford Fiesta. The Milner is a 4x4 mid-engine operated pickup I usually drive in Raid Rally. The competition is a great new initiative very similar to auto-cross races," Tundo told Nation Sport.

Hill Climb competitions allow a large variety of cars to compete, ranging from motorbikes, quads, buggies and cars. Turbo restrictors and sealing are left open. Aberdare Hills Golf Resort is set to host the competition. Preparations are at an advanced stage with the grading of the circuit in progress.

Apart from the hosts, the event will also sponsored by leading banks in Kenya - KCB and Stanbic Bank, and Coca Cola.

Njuguna Kamau, who is a Director at the Aberdare Hills Golf Resort, and the Assistant Event Director of the unique competition said the resort was helping by also providing caterpillars and trucks to help grade the track.

Kenya

Opposition MP Urges President Magufuli to Emulate Kenyatta

Arusha Urban MP (Chadema) Godbless Lema has called on President John Magufuli to borrow a leaf from Kenyan counterpart… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.