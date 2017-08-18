Kenya: Ace Rally Driver Tundo Enters Aberdare Hill Climb

Carl Tundo, the former Safari Rally champion will enter the Aberdare Hill Climb competition to be staged On August 26 and 27.

Tundo, who is based in Nakuru, said he was looking forward to the new competition.

"I am either going to enter the 3 litre Milner or the Ford Fiesta. The Milner is a 4x4 mid-engine operated pickup I usually drive in Raid Rally. The competition is a great new initiative very similar to auto-cross races," Tundo told Nation Sport.

Hill Climb competitions allow a large variety of cars to compete, ranging from motorbikes, quads, buggies and cars. Turbo restrictors and sealing are left open. Aberdare Hills Golf Resort is set to host the competition. Preparations are at an advanced stage with the grading of the circuit in progress.

Apart from the hosts, the event will also sponsored by leading banks in Kenya - KCB and Stanbic Bank, and Coca Cola.

Njuguna Kamau, who is a Director at the Aberdare Hills Golf Resort, and the Assistant Event Director of the unique competition said the resort was helping by also providing caterpillars and trucks to help grade the track.