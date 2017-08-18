Rwanda: Two Suspended Varsities Allowed to Re-Open

Students from two institutions of higher learning will be happy to learn that they can now proceed with their education after the regulator's green light.

The Higher Education Council (HEC) suspended up to ten universities- some partially-after they failed to pass an extensive quality test.

They were given up to six months to rectify the issues raised. The deadline to fix the issues was set at mid September 2017.

HEC Thursday held a consultative meeting with representatives of the concerned universities and officials from the Ministry of Education to discuss how the suspended universities are addressing the issues that led to their closure.

The two whose suspension were lifted were Institut Catholique de Kabgayi (ICK) and Instut d'Enseignement Superieur de Ruhengeri (INES-Ruhengeri). They fully complied with the Audit recommendations.

In March this year, an external independent audit committee completed a review of all institutions of higher learning.

The audit was a result of several complaints regarding the quality of education and graduates from universities in the country.

Among the recommendations was suspension of licenses. Others had some of their programmes banned.

Among the issues that led to the suspensions were lack of qualified or adequate teaching staff or the absence of conducive teaching facilities and equipment.

Emmanuel Muvunyi, the Executive Director of the Higher Education Council, told The New Times Thursday that he is happy with the progress made by the two varsities and was also optimistic that most of the suspended universities will eventually be allowed to re-open.

"Nearly all the institutions have made commendable progress in implementing the recommendations. However, there are some that need to put in more effort," he said.

Muvunyi pointed out that Mount Kenya University, Technical University of Byumba (UTAB) and Mahatma Ghandi University are among those that have put in a lot of effort to ensure they meet the required standards.

"There is very clear hope. They have done a lot. What is remaining can be completed within the timeframe that was given to them and they are really happy to do it," he said.

The universities that have either declined to comply with the regulations or failed to meet the deadline risk having their licenses withdrawn completely.

The other affected tertiary institutions include Rusizi International University, Jomo Kenyatta University and the Nile Source Polytechnic of Applied Arts (NSPA) based in Huye District.

These, Muvunyi said, have done little or nothing to fix critical issues such as staff shortage, lack of administrative structures and purchasing equipment.

According to the Higher Education Council, universities that have not been able to comply with the recommendations are Singhad Technical Education Society-Rwanda (STES) and the Open University of Tanzania.

"If they don't comply, we will close them completely. All universities have deadline of mid-September except for Mount Kenya University," Muvunyi said.

Mount Kenya was given an extension because it was involved in construction of its new premises which are set to be completed soon.

Quality education

The suspension and the process to re-open universities aims at ensuring, quality of education in-line with the country's vision, officials say.

"The country's Vision 2050 depends on human resources, if we are to get there, high quality education is key. Education is a driver for achieving this vision," Muvunyi said.

Varsities speak out

The re-opened varsities said the audit was an eye opener and were committed to comply with the recommendations but do their social responsibility by providing quality education.

The rector of UTAB, Father Prof. Faustin Nyumbayire, said they are at 90 per cent of fulfilling the recommendations.

"We have equipped our laboratory and brought in more materials and have enough staff, we are at 90 per cent of implementation and will have met all requirements in the next two weeks," he said.

The final verdict on which tertiary institutions and programmes will be allowed to operate will be announced mid September.