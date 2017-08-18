Rwanda: Kagame to Be Sworn in Today

President Paul Kagame will take oath of office, Friday, officially marking the start of a new seven-year term.

The ceremony will take place at Amahoro National Stadium.

About 20 Heads of State and Government as well as representatives of various governments and organisations will be part of the ceremony.

By press time, the Kigali International Airport was a hive of activity as high-level delegates arrived for the inauguration ceremony.

Dignitaries began jetting in at around 1:00 p.m., Thursday, in their presidential planes with government officials at hand to receive them.

Central Africa Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera was the first Head of State to arrive followed by Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

The Djibouti President, Ismail Omar Guelleh, followed shortly after, just ahead of Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou.

Other Heads of State and Governments who had arrived by press time include Presidents Macky Sall of Senegal, Edgar Lungu of Zambia, Sassou Nguesso of Congo, and Hage Geingob of Namibia

Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe Patrice Emery Trovoada also arrived yesterday.

Other high-level delegates who arrived yesterday include the Vice President of Ivory Coast Daniel Kablan Duncan, Prime Minister of Madagascar Olivier Mahafaly Solonandrasana, the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki, Speaker of the DR Congo Parliament Aubin Minaku, former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa, and former Botswana President Festus Mogae.

Kagame takes the oath two weeks after he was re-elected into office by an overwhelming 98.7 per cent beating Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.

According to the Rwandan Constitution, the President-elect takes oath of office within thirty days after the final results of the election have been officially released.