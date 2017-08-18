18 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kagame to Be Sworn in Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame will take oath of office, Friday, officially marking the start of a new seven-year term.

The ceremony will take place at Amahoro National Stadium.

About 20 Heads of State and Government as well as representatives of various governments and organisations will be part of the ceremony.

By press time, the Kigali International Airport was a hive of activity as high-level delegates arrived for the inauguration ceremony.

Dignitaries began jetting in at around 1:00 p.m., Thursday, in their presidential planes with government officials at hand to receive them.

Central Africa Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera was the first Head of State to arrive followed by Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

The Djibouti President, Ismail Omar Guelleh, followed shortly after, just ahead of Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou.

Other Heads of State and Governments who had arrived by press time include Presidents Macky Sall of Senegal, Edgar Lungu of Zambia, Sassou Nguesso of Congo, and Hage Geingob of Namibia

Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe Patrice Emery Trovoada also arrived yesterday.

Other high-level delegates who arrived yesterday include the Vice President of Ivory Coast Daniel Kablan Duncan, Prime Minister of Madagascar Olivier Mahafaly Solonandrasana, the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki, Speaker of the DR Congo Parliament Aubin Minaku, former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa, and former Botswana President Festus Mogae.

Kagame takes the oath two weeks after he was re-elected into office by an overwhelming 98.7 per cent beating Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.

According to the Rwandan Constitution, the President-elect takes oath of office within thirty days after the final results of the election have been officially released.

Rwanda

Mbusa Kombi Joins Musanze as Assistant Coach

Former Rayon Sports striker Mbusa Kombi Billy has joined Musanze FC as assistant coach signing a two-year deal, the club… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.