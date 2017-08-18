18 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Businesses Urged to Make the Most of 2017 Trade Fair

By James Karuhanga

Local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are looking forward to tapping into the potential presented by the upcoming International Trade Fair.

The two-week event is in its 20th edition, with organisers promising a better and bigger fair to celebrate the two-decade milestone.

More than 500 exhibitors from about 20 countries will show case their products at the event which begins Tuesday next week.

According to the Minister for Trade and Industry, Francois Kanimba, Expo 2017 is also an opportunity for businesses to learn from each other as well as establish partnerships.

"The expo is also a very good way of giving foreign investors information about potential investment opportunities in Rwanda," Kanimba said.

He was speaking during a breakfast media briefing.

The trade fair, that takes place at the Gikondo Expo Grounds in Kigali, is organised by the Private Sector Federation (PSF).

The exhibitors will feature products in various sectors including ICT, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, finance, and banking as well as home appliances and furniture.

PSF will facilitate Business-to-Business meetings between local investors to foreign counterparts for potential partnerships.

According to PSF Chairman Benjamin Gasamagera, a consortium of Indian ICT investors will attend the event with the aim of seeking local partners in several sectors.

Also set to be highlighted will be a unique affordable housing project introduced by Skat Consulting Rwanda, a Kigali-based Swiss firm supporting the Rwandan construction industry.

Among the countries that will be represented are; United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Canada, Iran, Pakistani, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Ghana, USA, India and the East African Community (EAC) member states.

Stephen Ruzibiza, the PSF chief executive, noted that the expo is an opportunity for exhibitors to get new business ideas and learn new innovations.

Rwanda wants to use the expo to market its locally made products and build confidence among consumers about local brands.

More than 300,000 people are expected to attend the Trade Fair.

