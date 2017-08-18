Uganda: Nile Special Bankrolls Pool Open With Shs450m

Kampala — For years, the Nile Special National Pool Open hits off with the mini qualifiers as early as June or July.

However, sponsors Nile Special and organisers Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) announced that this year's edition will only start next Friday following a two-month delay.

"We only got into office in May but could not start (the Open) in June," PAU President Bob Trubish explained to this paper after press conference in Bugolobi yesterday.

"So we could not make up and approve budgets in time," said Trubish, who replaced Farouk Kisuze. "But I am happy that, even if we are late, the Open is on with a substantial offer."

At the media briefing, Nile Special brand manager Francis Nyende announced a Shs450m package, much less than what the tourney has received in recent years.

"Today, we re-echo our partnership with PAU," a smiling Nyende stated. "We pride ourselves in inspiring Ugandan greatness."

Of that, Shs250m will be used by PAU to run errands including facilitating umpires to upcountry venues. But the reduction coincides with a decrease in participation from 10320 participants to only 8000 this year. How?

Unlike last year where the showpiece covered 320 venues for the preliminaries, only 250 are considered for this stage this year.

This implies only top four per venue make it to the regional stage with eight considered in 40 populated venues from August 25 - September 23.

At the regional level that runs September 15 - October 14, like last year, 40 qualifying centres will be considered with the top three per venue earning tickets, joining the country's top eight seeds to the finals due October 28 at the Lugogo Arena.

Nonetheless, there are increments for cash prizes for the top 16 players from Lugogo. The Open winner will receive a brand new Toyota Altezza car and Shs5m, upped from Shs2m.

The runner-up will take Shs2.5m, about Shs1.5m more than last year. Trubish announced the ladies will return to competition after a half-a-decade lull next year.