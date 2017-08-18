Uganda: Reinvigorated Power - Warriors Renew Rivalry

Kampala — As expected, City Oilers' four year dominance of the National Basketball League has forced a rethink for the chasing pack in a bid to outsmart the four-time champions.

As many may attest, a good roster is no longer sufficient enough to guarantee one a league title with better management and planning also required to deliver a championship.

While university sides KIU and UCU have done well in that regard, many of the game's fans still have their hopes in the traditional giants Betway Power and Pemba Warriors.

This season, the pair that shares seven titles between them, have shown the most evident signs of a crack at revival.

They meet on the opening night of the NBL second round at YMCA this evening boasting of the best records in the league thus far with Betway Power's 9-2 sequence only bettered by Warriors' 10-1 start.

Two-time champions Pemba Warriors, the last of which came in 2012, have benefited from the acquisition of Michael Buzangu and Saidi Amisi and Stanley Mugerwa.

The trio complemented a roster that already included Syrus Kiviiri Mark Opio and Philip Ameny with Brian Gumisiriza and Stephen Okiasi fittingly taking up administrative role and coaching roles.

On the hand Power also appear to have a functional administration in a long time with Patrick Obalim, Allan Musoke and Zakia Maseru seemingly in control since sponsors Betway came on board at the tail end of last season.

This was in addition to six off-season signings and veteran Burundian Willy Ninjimbere added to a roster that was largely dependent on Joseph Ikong and Michael Makiadi last season for the five-time champions.

An equally intriguing fixture is anticipated in the ladies' game between the unbeaten KCCA Leopards against JKL Ladies that consists of former players Flavia Oketcho and Muhayimina Namuwaya.