South Africa: We Just Want Leaders to Be Elected in a Credible Way - ANC KwaZulu Natal 'Rebels'

Members of the ANC who took the party to court over allegations of irregularities relating to its 2015 provincial elective conference say they just want to see their party produce leaders through credible processes.

The ANC leadership collective in KwaZulu Natal will have to wait a while longer, however, before hearing whether the court agrees with the disgruntled members to dissolve the current leadership and have a re-run of the 2015 congress.

Judgment in the matter was reserved on Thursday following two days of arguments from both sides.

The grouping dubbed the "rebels" insist processes leading up to and the November congress were irregular while ANC KZN Chairperson Sihle Zikalala has argued that the matter was delayed and that if there were any complaints they should come from branches of the party and not just a few individuals.

But the "rebels" insisted that they waited on their leaders to do something about their complaints which they had raised. Spokesperson of the group Sthembiso Mshengu said they had written letters to their leaders but never received any responses.

"The officials led by the president came to the province. We made our representations, they thought we were joking," he said.

Mshengu told journalists he was glad the courts opted to hear them out as they had other avenues left to explore.

He also dismissed concerns expressed by some of their supporters outside the court that should they win the case, violent clashes might break out across the country.

"We don't believe a win for us will tear the province apart, we are all members of the ANC, we love the ANC," he said.

Mshengu said all they wanted was an ANC that's not corrupt, one that doesn't manipulate processes and one that elects leadership through credible processes.

