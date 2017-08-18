18 August 2017

Rwanda/Uganda: Uganda Cranes Jet in Ahead of Amavubi Clash

By Peter Kamasa

Uganda Cranes arrived in Kigali on Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday's return leg against Rwanda in the 2018 CHAN third round qualifiers. The game will be played at Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

The 27-man delegation arrived at Kigali International Airport at 3pm aboard a RwandAir flight from Entebbe, Uganda. They are staying at Galaxy Hotel in Remera.

The Uganda Cranes climaxed their preparations for Saturday's game with a 3-0 win over Ugandan league champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) in a practice match played on Wednesday at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

Erisa Ssekisambu, Nelson Senkatuka and Martin Kizza scored for the Cranes. The Cranes will conduct a training session on Friday morning and afternoon at Kigali Stadium.

Meanwhile, Amavubi have also enhanced their preparations for the second leg where they need to overturn the 3-0 deficit to ensure qualification to next year's CHAN finals to be held in Kenya.

Even without striker Sugira Ernest, who suffered a serious injury during a training session, head coach Antoine Hey says his players are "composed and ready to give their all" on Saturday.

Rwanda lost the first leg tie 3-0 last Saturday at St. Mary's Kitende Stadium in Kampala. Striker Muzamir Mutyaba scored a brace in the 18th and 25th minutes while Derrick Nsibambi added the third goal in the 49th minute.

Rwanda will need to score three or more goals to have any chance of reaching the finals tournament for the third time after appearances in 2011 and 2016.

The third round winners will qualify to represent the Eastern and Central African Zone, along with the hosts Kenya.

The CHAN tournament, which is reserved for players who feature in their respective domestic leagues across Africa, will be staged from January 11 to February 2.

Ugandan delegation:

Players: Benjamin Ochan (G.K), Ismael Watenga (G.K), Saidi Keni (G.K), Deus Bukenya, John Adriko, Isaac Muleme, Paul Musamali, Timothy Awany, Bernard Muwanga, Simon Sserunkuma, Martin Kiiza, Tom Masiko, Paul Mucureezi, Erisa Ssekisambu, Derrick Nsibambi, Shafiq Kagimu, Moses Waiswa, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Milton Karisa

Officials: Eng. Moses Magogo Hassim (FUFA president), Lwere Fredrick Sam (Head of Delegation), Basena Moses (Head coach), Kajoba Fred Kisitu (Goalkeeper trainer), Dr. Kisolo Muwanga (Team Physician), Ssewanyana Ivan (Physiotherapist), Kasana Joseph (Team Coordinator), Mayamba Stephen (Media Officer).

Saturday

Rwanda Vs Uganda (0-3)

Rwanda

