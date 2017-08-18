Uganda: Kanyamunyu's Bail Application Fails Again

Kampala — Kampala businessman Mathew Kanyamunyu who is facing murder charges in the High Court on Thursday unsuccessfully applied for bail.

This is the third time he is failing to secure bail.

Kanyamunyu is accused of murdering a child rights activist, Kenneth Akena last November at Lugogo, a Kampala suburb.

His girlfriend, Ms Cynthia Munwangari and his elder brother, Mr Joseph Kanyamunyu who are currently on bail, are on the same charge sheet.

In their statements to police, the suspects insist they did not kill Akena but were Good Samaritans who helped to take him to hospital after he had been shot by an unknown assailant.

Justice Yasin Nyanzi set Wednesday next week, when he will decide whether to grant him bail or not.

Kanyamunyu's lawyer, Mr Evans Ocheng listed several grounds to support his client's bail application which included; a fixed place of residence at Royal Palms Estate in Nakawa Division and his commitment to attend court at all times as and when required, upon being granted bail.

He argued that his co-accused who were granted bail by the same court, have honoured the bail conditions.

Kanyamunyu's lawyer said his client's company, Quantaum Express Logistics, where he is the general manager since 2012, is suffering losses because of his absence.

Mr Ochieng told court that his client is a law abiding citizen with no prior criminal record and that he would not interfere with police investigations since they are complete.

However, Senior State Attorney, Ms Immaculate Angutoko asked the judge to uphold his earlier decision of denying Kanyamunyu bail.

"The applicant (Kanyamunyu) has previously applied for bail before this court and he was denied. The grounds for his new bail application are the same and nothing new has been put on record to compel this court to grant him bail," Ms Angutoko said.

Ms Angutoko maintains that the evidence before court is sufficient enough to convict Kanyamunyu whose murder charge carries a maximum sentence of death upon conviction.

She said the severity of the offense increases his chances of absconding from court once granted bail.

However, Justice Nyanzi was furious with the prosecution's submission that Kanyamunyu should be denied bail because his case is of a public interest and it attracts many people who need protection.

"All people are equal before the law. I do not want to hear that [argument] again. What should poor people who cannot afford to attract media do? You cannot convince me that these people in court need to be protected and my reaction is always the same weather the court is fully packed or not," Justice Nyanzi said.

Prosecution states that the three accused on November 12 while on Kampala-Jinja Road near Malik Car Bond, opposite Uganda Manufacturers Association offices in Lugogo, Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, caused Akena's death.