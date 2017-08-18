Rwanda: Kagame Inauguration - Police Urge Motorists to Use Alternative Routes

Rwanda National Police has called upon the general population to exercise their rights safely and to observe the law to ensure maximum security during the Presidential inaugration celebrations.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police Theos Badege observed that Rwandans, since the start of election period, exhibited maximum respect for the law, and urged them to maintain the same spirit as they celebrate or run their errands.

"The swearing-in ceremony falls in the general security plan before, during and after elections to ensure that safety and security remains the order of the day. It entails safe movement of people on the roads and safety at celebration sites, countrywide, where people will be expected to follow inauguration proceedings, among others," Badege said.

He also observed that the inauguration ceremony will also affect the usual traffic-flow, especially in the City of Kigali, and appealed to the public to safely use alternative roads to ensure smooth traffic-flow.

Heads of State and Government, as well as several high profile dignitaries and thousands of Rwandans from across the country are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony

"In order to receive and host our guests in a customary manner, priority will be given to guests on some main roads. The road stretching from Kanombe-Giporoso-Gisementi-Gishushu-Kimihurura-City Centre will be very busy."

"We advise motorists to use alternative routes; Kanombe-Nyandungu-Kigali Parents-Kimironko/Mushumba Mwiza-Rwahama-Kibagabaga-Gacuriro-Utexrwa-Kinamba to City Centre, Nyabugogo or Poidslourd to Gikondo," he said.

Other alternative routes include Kanombe-Busanza-Kabeza-Niboye-Sonatube-Rwandex-Kanogo to Nyamirambo, City Centre or Kinamba and Kacyiru.

"These alternative routes are meant to help control the expected heavy traffic flow and minimise inconveniences to road users. Police officers will be deployed along the road to facilitate and direct road users," ACP Badege said.

He further appealed to those commuting from the countryside to attend the ceremony, to drive responsibly, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy to prevent any likely accidents that may arise out of "irresponsible road use."