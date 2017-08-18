Rwanda: FEASSSA Games - Musafiri Tips Rwandan Team on Discipline

Education minister Papias Malimba Musafiri has urged the Rwandan teams that will represent the country in this year's Federation of East African Secondary School Sports Associations (FEASSSA) Games to observe discipline and be accountable during the competition.

The minister was speaking during the flagging-off event at IPRC-Kigali, on Tuesday. He addressed over 360 students from different high schools' under 21 teams that travelled to Uganda on Wednesday for the regional school competitions.

The games will kick off on August 19 and run up to 27 in Gulu District, Northern Uganda.

The competition brings together High schools from the East African countries including Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan and Uganda. Teams compete in different sports disciplines.

This year, Rwanda will have 21 teams (girls and boys) in nine sports disciplines including football, volleyball, basketball, handball, Netball, rugby, tennis, swimming and Athletics. They will be accompanied by 26 coaches.

Rwandan players include 191 boys and 172 girls.

Discipline and solidarity key to success

The minister wished the teams success, saying that the success will come from the package of unity, friendship, solidarity and discipline that they will show during the tournament. He also urged them not to take the opportunities and country's efforts invested in tournament for granted.

"You are ambassadors of the country. You carry the flag of Rwanda and this is the time to build a good image of the country in the tournament. We have thousands of students across the country and you were selected because you have many things you are good at, you should maximise your potential," Musafiri told the teams.

He noted: "During local competitions, you have been competing against schools but at this level you are one team called Rwanda Team and you will be competing against other countries. We need solidarity, unity and discipline among you."

Emelance Muhoza, the captain of Lycee de Kigali Basketball team, said that their main target is to win the competition.

"This is our third time to participate in the competition. We have learnt more and this year's target is to be champions in our discipline," she noted.