Uganda: Dad Accused of Turning Daughter Into Sex Slave

Kampala — The prosecution of a 44-year-old man who turned his daughter into a sex slave has started in the High court in Kampala.

The suspect, Deo Graceous Sserunjogi is charged with aggravated defilement of his 16-year-old daughter. He appeared before Justice Wilson Kwesiga.

State prosecutor, Mr Isaiah Wanamama told court that Sserunjogi between May and July 2013 in Simbwa Zone in Kansanga, a suburb of Kampala unlawfully had sexual intercourse with his biological daughter.

An uncle of the girl Mr Charles Ssemakula told court that his niece complained to his wife (aunt) that she had severe pain in her stomach.

"... At the time the girl started complaining of pain she was sharing the bedroom with her father and her other siblings. Sserunjogi started sharing the bedroom with his children after the death of his wife," Mr Ssemakula testified.

He explained that the girl confided in her aunt that every night, Sserunjogi would sneak into her bed and sexually molest her.

Mr Ssemakula said when he was briefed by his wife about the incest incident, he reported to the local defence officer. He said the local defence officer advised him to report the matter to Kasawe Police Station in Nsambya and Serunjogi was subsequently arrested.

The case was adjourned to August 24 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, during the same court sitting, Justice Kwesiga reproached the state for failing to produce witnesses in several cases for trial to start.

Justice Kwesiga's wrath was provoked by the several cases which were mentioned in court but instead of Mr Wanamama presenting witnesses for the trial to start, he sought further adjournments on ground that the witnesses were not present.

"... It is clear that the state cannot prosecute the accused person. Let us be considerate, the accused persons have been in court since 2013. Allowing them to be in prison for one extra day is miscarriage of justice," Justice Kwesiga said.

The judge dismissed several cases where witnesses were not presented for hearing to proceed and in some cases, he gave the state last adjournments.