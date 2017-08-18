17 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Dad Accused of Turning Daughter Into Sex Slave

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)
By Betty Ndagire

Kampala — The prosecution of a 44-year-old man who turned his daughter into a sex slave has started in the High court in Kampala.

The suspect, Deo Graceous Sserunjogi is charged with aggravated defilement of his 16-year-old daughter. He appeared before Justice Wilson Kwesiga.

State prosecutor, Mr Isaiah Wanamama told court that Sserunjogi between May and July 2013 in Simbwa Zone in Kansanga, a suburb of Kampala unlawfully had sexual intercourse with his biological daughter.

An uncle of the girl Mr Charles Ssemakula told court that his niece complained to his wife (aunt) that she had severe pain in her stomach.

"... At the time the girl started complaining of pain she was sharing the bedroom with her father and her other siblings. Sserunjogi started sharing the bedroom with his children after the death of his wife," Mr Ssemakula testified.

He explained that the girl confided in her aunt that every night, Sserunjogi would sneak into her bed and sexually molest her.

Mr Ssemakula said when he was briefed by his wife about the incest incident, he reported to the local defence officer. He said the local defence officer advised him to report the matter to Kasawe Police Station in Nsambya and Serunjogi was subsequently arrested.

The case was adjourned to August 24 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, during the same court sitting, Justice Kwesiga reproached the state for failing to produce witnesses in several cases for trial to start.

Justice Kwesiga's wrath was provoked by the several cases which were mentioned in court but instead of Mr Wanamama presenting witnesses for the trial to start, he sought further adjournments on ground that the witnesses were not present.

"... It is clear that the state cannot prosecute the accused person. Let us be considerate, the accused persons have been in court since 2013. Allowing them to be in prison for one extra day is miscarriage of justice," Justice Kwesiga said.

The judge dismissed several cases where witnesses were not presented for hearing to proceed and in some cases, he gave the state last adjournments.

Uganda

President Wants Ex-Ministers to Draw Cabinet-Level Pay As Envoys

Uganda's budget for maintaining its foreign envoys is likely to go up every time President Museveni appoints former… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.