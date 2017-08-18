Uganda: Cancer Machine Arrives, to Start Work in October

Cancer patients in need of radiotherapy treatment can breathe a sigh of relief after the long-awaited Cobalt-60 machine finally arrived at Mulago hospital on Wednesday this week.

The director, Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), Dr Jackson Orem, received a 40-foot container bearing part of the equipment at around 6pm at a very low-key event, after logistical delays.

Dr Orem told The Observer that installation of the Shs 3 billion machine alone will take one month, after which they will conduct tests and later commission it early in October.

"I am very excited that the equipment is finally here," Dr Orem said. "I am reliably informed that the installation team of engineers from the manufacturer [will] be in the country early next week. Once they arrive, we are looking at starting work immediately on Thursday."

During the installation and testing process, he said some patients will also be treated to ensure that the machine is in perfect condition.

"This new machine is not only good news for Uganda cancer patients but the entire East African region. UCI is proud to be a center of excellence for cancer treatment and it would be ridiculous to send away other patients with this new acquisition," he said.

Uganda's only radiotherapy machine that was procured in 1995 broke down in March last year. UCI had signed agreements with countries such Rwanda, DRC, Sudan, Burundi, Tanzania and Kenya and has been treating their cancer patients.

According to Dr Ausi Kavuma, a senior medical officer at the radiotherapy department, equipment for the Cobalt-60 machine was delivered in the country in two parts; the bulk part by sea and the radiation source by air.

"The second part is currently in safe custody at Entebbe airport and it will arrive at Mulago hospital by close of business on Friday [today] after we have completed offloading equipment from the container," Dr Kavuma said.

He explained that UCI decided to transport the radiation source by air due to its sensitivity in a bid to fulfill the international regulations on transporting radioactive material.

Kavuma said the manufacturing company has given UCI a three-year warranty on the machine but it is capable of working for more than 20 years.

"The only thing that we shall keep working on is the radiation source because it has to be replaced after every five years. With more patients on the machine, the source keeps on decaying due to usage," he said.

TRANSPORTATION DILEMMA

Meanwhile, the scheduled arrival of the cancer machine on Wednesday at 8:30am could not be met, sparking off blame games between UCI and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

URA's commissioner for customs, Dickson Kateshumbwa, said: "The reports that the [cancer machine] is being held at URA are false. When we do our part and release it, it's up to the responsible ministry or hospital to take it away. We understand that there are safety issues they have to fulfill [but] we don't have any claims on this machine."

Kateshumbwa's comments came after a Wednesday ceremony where the ministry of Health had invited journalists to witness the handover of the machine to Uganda Cancer Institute flopped.

Orem explained that delays were caused by the transporter, Evergreen Shipping Agency, which did not clearly explain the shipping terms, including payment of a refundable $2000 (Shs 7.2m) deposit for the container used to transport the machine from the Czech Republic.