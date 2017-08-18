Rwanda: Mbusa Kombi Joins Musanze as Assistant Coach

Former Rayon Sports striker Mbusa Kombi Billy has joined Musanze FC as assistant coach signing a two-year deal, the club Secretary General and Spokesperson, Moussa Masumbuko has confirmed.

He joins the Azam Rwanda Premier League side from Rubavu-based Women's league side Scandinavia FC, which was recently promoted to the first division as second division champions.

At Musanze FC, Mbusa Kombi will work under his former teammate at Rayon Sports Sosthene 'Lumumba' Habimana.

"It is true Mbusa Kombi will be Habimana's assistant, he has signed a two-year contract. We believe that he will play a big role in helping Musanze FC to achieve its goals. He knows Rwandan football very well and hopefully his partnership with Habimana will yield the desired results," Masumbuko said.

During his time at Rayon Sports from 1998 to 2005, Mbusa Kombi was one of the best strikers in the country, winning the league twice and the Peace Cup.

Musanze FC, who finished sixth last season with 45 points, have so far signed seven new players in a bid to boost their squad ahead of next season. The team started pre-season training on Wednesday.

Head coach Habimana, a former Rayon Sports player and assistant coach noted that, "We're bringing in experienced players, who we think will help the team to improve from last season. We are working hard to strengthen the team before the league starts. We have to be ready."

On working with Mbusa Kombi, he said, "He has coaching experience and I hope to have an excellent relationship with him. He has vast knowledge of the game and I believe players will gain a lot from him."

The Musanze-based outfit has signed former Mukura Victory Sports captain and goalkeeper, Andre Mazimpaka and defenders Philbert Shyaka and Daniel Mwiseneza on a two year deal.

Others include; goalkeeper Abouba Bashunga from Rayon Sports, striker Japhet Imurora from Police FC, forward Suleiman Mudeyi from Gicumbi FC and midfielder Franck Barirengako from Burundian side Muzinga FC.