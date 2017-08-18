Uganda: Parliament Stuck With Land Amendment Bill

Photo: The Independent

President Museveni greets Vice President Edward Ssekandi at the Cabinate retreat in Kyankwanzi as Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, First Deputy Prime Minister Kivejinja and NRM Secretary General KasuleLumumba look on. (file photo)

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee has written to the Justice and Constitutional Affairs ministry seeking an update on the fate of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017 which seeks to give government powers to compulsorily take possession of private land without prior compensation of the owners.

Committee chairman Jacob Oboth-Oboth (West Budama South) told journalists yesterday that the committee was prompted to write to the ministry after the expiry of a two-week grace period minister Kahinda Otafiire requested for.

"On August 1, the minister asked for a two weeks adjournment so that he could consult the relevant stakeholders... the time he asked for elapsed, and yesterday [Wednesday] we wrote, reminding them that we have run out of time," Oboth-Oboth said.

Yesterday, the NRM caucus sat at State House Entebbe and unanimously agreed to withdraw the bill. However, Oboth-Oboth said the committee is not bound by the decisions of the ruling party's caucus.

"We shall go ahead and consult if they [government] don't come and say that they have withdrawn it. We were given 45 days from July 13 within which to report back to parliament," he noted.

"Because we have not got a full justification from the ministry of Justice for the amendment of the Constitution, we plan to meet the government chief whip [Ruth Nankabirwa] and the leader of opposition in parliament [Winfred Kiiza] for the opposition's input in the bill," he added.

UNSERIOUS

In the event that government does not announce the bill's withdrawal, Oboth said the committee will further receive contributions from civil society organisations (CSOs), Buganda kingdom and political parties before holding regional public hearings.

Already, Oboth-Oboth said the Conservative Party (CP) and Uganda Law Society have written to the committee indicating they want to give their input.

"The committee right now is in a stalemate; we can't proceed because the government is not responding [and] parliament can't hurry to process a bill by government," he said. "When government brings a bill, we expect them to be serious...we need to understand the intention of the amendment; government needs to make it clearer."

ANTI-HOMOSEXUALITY LAW COMING?

Meanwhile, a new legislation against homosexuality is in the offing. The law is buried in a hybrid private member's bill; Sexual Offenses Bill 2015 by Monicah Amoding, the current Kumi Woman MP.

"It is a hybrid bill that deals with all the small things not addressed by the current legal regime. For example, there is a clause that deals with homosexuality and all unnatural sexual acts," Oboth said.