17 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi's Domestic Air Travel Capacity Grows Fastest in Africa

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Nairobi is the only city in Africa whose domestic air travel capacity is outgrowing its international capacity.

According to Travel Intelligence firm, Forward Keys, Nairobi's domestic air travel grew by 22 percent in 2017 year to date, higher than its closest competitors Tunis and Addis Ababa, which grew by 14 and 9 percent respectively.

Nairobi airports have a total scheduled capacity of 18 percent in domestic seats and 31 percent in long-haul international seats between August and December 2017.

Overall, the East African region noted to have received a strong growth of 14.3 percent for 2017 to date with the international arrivals this year being 16.4 percent ahead of last year.

"Comparing to the African performance per origin continent, EAC destinations were more appreciated by intra-African travelers while welcoming a better growth in Middle East arrivals," reads the report.

There are 6 new routes scheduled for the rest of 2017 for EAC. As such, Nairobi will be linked to Muscat with 4 weekly flights by Oman Air starting this month, while there will also be a new route from Yemen.

"Dar Es Salaam lost the flights to Muscat in January, causing the significant overall decrease of 12 percent in long-haul international capacity."

Overall, African destinations were noted to have enjoyed a one-year long recovery after the health and security concerns in 2014 and 2015 gradually faded. As such, Egypt and Tunisia are the destinations leading the recovery.

