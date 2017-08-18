Kenya: Tusker Docked Points, Adagala Hit With Four Months Ban

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC have been deducted three points after the Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) verdict favoured Zoo Kericho.

Zoo Kericho were awarded the maximum points with a 2-0 win following a dispute that was filed at the IDCC, accusing Tusker FC of not producing their players' cards in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match hosted at the Kericho Stadium June 27.

Tusker had won the match 2-0 but they were found guilty of breaching the KPL Rule 7.5 (c) and will now be docked three points that will see them have 29 points from 31 and drop to fifth from third in the standings.

On the other hand beneficiaries Zoo Kericho will have 26 points and climb to 10th place, dislodging Nakumatt FC.

"The committee sympathizes with Tusker FC, for their breach we are convinced it was not deliberate. However, rules are rules the uniformity and consistency in their application breeds predictability and sanity in the sport," part of the ruling read.

"Our hands are tied, and we must apply the rule as it is. Tusker FC automatically forfeited the match as per Rule 7.5 (c) and as per rule 3.8 on forfeited matches, the match is hereby awarded to Zoo Kericho, on the prescribed score of 2-0 basis. The two goals of Tusker are cancelled and do not count."

Zoo will now face 2008 KPL champions Msathare United in their next fixture on Saturday at the Ruaraka Grounds while Tusker will be in action in the GOtv Shield quarter finals where they face National Super League side Vihiga United.

-Adagala banned-

Meanwhile, in another ruling, Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala was slapped with a four month ban from attending KPL matches effective Wednesday, 16 2017 and also fined Sh200,000. The club was also fined Sh200, 000.

This is after an incident that occurred May 13, where Adagala is accused of leading fans to invade the pitch during a league match against Ulinzi Stars.

"We find Muhoroni Youth FC guilty as charged and Mr. Adagala equally of violating Rule 3.4 (a), in that they failed to ensure proper and fair behavior of the fans, and encouraged violent and threatening conduct," the ruling read in part.

"We are guided in our verdict by Rule 7.8 of the rules which provides that the committee has the discretionary power to take disciplinary action against clubs for gross or repeated misconduct by officials, players or supporters of their club. Muhoroni Youth FC is hereby warned that repeated infraction and misconduct will if proven risk their suspension from the League."