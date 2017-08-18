Cameroon: 2017/2018 Booklist - Minister Okays Prices

Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has instructed that education textbooks be sold exclusively in bookshops.

Book publishers and distributors have given assurances of the availability of their textbooks.

The Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has issued a ministerial decision fixing the official maximum selling price of school textbooks and manuals approved for use in the country for the 2017/2018 academic year. The decision signed on Wednesday August 16, 2017, was followed by a concertation meeting between the Minister and textbook publishers and distributors. During the meeting which took place early yesterday in Yaounde, the Minister called on book publishers and distributors to respect the stipulated maximum selling prices. He equally urged them to make sure that all the textbooks are available on the market before next week runs out, as the book publishers gave assurances. With respect to Section II of Law No. 2015/018 of 21 December 2015 governing commercial activities in the country, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana insisted that all the approved textbooks be sold solely in bookshops. In this light, he tasked the Head of the National Brigade of Fraud Control and Repression as well as the Director of Metrology, Quality and Prices, both in the Ministry of Trade, to ensure that the law is respected. The Minister warned that deterrent sanctions await those who will go about selling textbooks haphazardly and causing confusion in the sector. Speaking to reporters, the President of the National Association of Cameroon Book Publishers (ANELCAM), Nforgwei Rogers said they already have enough textbooks in stock, referring to textbooks which were maintained in the national booklist this year. "We may have a little delays for books which were published this year and have been retained in the booklist," Nforgwei said. However, he noted that responsible publishers are already working to offset such delays by locally producing smaller quantities which can respond to demand.