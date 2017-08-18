Uganda: Nandala-Mafabi - Why I Didn't Contest for FDC President

In the 2013 elections for the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, the current secretary general NATHAN Nandala-Mafabi put in a strong showing, although he lost to Gen Mugisha Muntu in a highly contested race.

As a result, Nandala-Mafabi, who later claimed there was rigging on election day, was largely expected to once again vie for the seat. However, he stayed away. In an interview with Baker Batte Lule and Olive Eyotaru, he explains why, and is also not shy to take a dig at his old nemesis Muntu.

Many people expected you to stand for the FDC presidency but you didn't. What stopped you?

Everybody in FDC is free to stand for any position. The other time we were only three candidates [but] now they are five; so, the party is growing.

The more people come on board [to contest], the more things have to change. We must give chance to other people to also come up.

You mean to say that is the only reason you didn't stand?

I am here making sure that the party operates efficiently, making sure that we identify candidates, train leaders; that's now my job [as secretary general]. You need someone who is a worker.

I am in this party because we want power and because of that, you need people who are ready to work, not people pretending to be working but are not. I know I am one of the workers. I know most of the villages in this country.

Who are you referring to when you say there are people who are just pretending to be working?

FDC is not a party that should be at the headquarters. What are we doing here? We could be here, say, for two days in a week and the remaining days we are in the field working.

You see, what does the FDC want? It wants power. Where is that power? It's with the people. If we are not going to the people to look for [their support to get] the power, how will we get it? If the person gets the message from FDC, even if you brought a trillion shillings [as a bribe], he will not change.

Are you not supposed to be part of those people who should be in the villages?

I go to the village; that's why I am an MP and I am not from the municipality. Let me ask you, how would you go to Bugisu or Teso to convince people to join FDC if your mother, brothers and relatives are not in FDC?

Why not convince yours first? Have you ever asked yourself a question why some people who want leadership in the party want to go to other regions to convince other people to vote them when in their areas they are not there?

We should be realistic, by the way. This election should be about what you are bringing on the table, not what you are taking from the table.

It's an open secret that you are not one of the biggest fans of [current FDC president] Gen Muntu. It wouldn't surprise if one said you are referring to him here.

I don't need to be a friend of anybody; the only thing is that if I have an assignment, I do it as told. And to do my job, we don't need to be friends; that's how I live.

If you want friendship, we can go and meet somewhere else; but when we are at work, it's work. My interest in this party is to take power. I don't need to be your friend. If you cannot bring your own on the table but you want to pick from the table, it becomes a problem.

There are those saying that you opted out because it was clear you couldn't win; so, you saved yourself from the embarrassment of losing again.

Who did the poll to show that I cannot win? It is only me who can carry out a poll. To begin with, there was a poll done by the New Vision that showed that I was leading.

If I had contested in this election, I was going to win with a very big margin. You have seen everybody here complaining why I didn't stand. Even those who supported Muntu are saying we want you. You know why? They know I am a worker. Ask anybody whether they have given me an assignment and I have failed to deliver.

You have seen me in offices; which office has defeated me? I was chairman national economy [committee of Parliament], chairman Pac [Public Accounts Committee], leader of opposition; did you see how vibrant those offices were? So wherever I have been, you see results.

Now that you have elected not to stand, do you have a candidate you are supporting of the five?

Because they are five certainly, I will support one person. I have one vote.

And that person is?

This is a secret ballot, although we have allowed all members of NEC to go and campaign for any candidate they want. It's only me who is going to remain at Najjanankumbi to keep it for three months.

There seem to be divisions in the party, where some members are for 'defiance' and others for 'compliance'? Are you not worried that this will tear up the party?

We need structures and defiance. Museveni can never give us power just like that. Where is Amama Mbabazi, the man who helped Museveni have all this power; the man who was behind the tapping law, the Public Order Management Act and other bad laws?

Now, he is on this side with me and I told him one day he will be caught. He was the SG for the NRM; they used to vote, now they appoint. If you are going to talk about any secretary general of a party in Uganda, there is only one; this one you are seeing here.

Word doing rounds is that you fell out with Dr Besigye and his defiance group; that's why they couldn't back your candidature.

I am a member of the defiance group and in the people's government, I am the minister for finance. I am a member of defiance; even in my house my children are defiants.

I support Dr Besigye. I am not like Museveni who says squatters are his people but when Besigye comes out to help him defend them, he teargases them.

How would you rate the five years of Gen Muntu?

The five years have expired and he is going to produce his score card of what he has done. So, the delegates will ask him what he has and intends to do. I have worked with him for the last two years after I was voted overwhelmingly. Gen Muntu decampaigned me.

He never wanted me to be voted. He talked to every delegate that 'don't vote for Nandala as the secretary general' and I think that was bad as leader. He said I could only become the SG over his dead body [but] I am here; why is he still alive?

When I came here, I supported him; there is no activity that he wanted me to engage in that I haven't. In the presidential flag bearer race, they told me, 'don't go to the field; they will know which side you belong.'

I sat here for four months doing nothing; I was a prisoner of war. When it was over, we went to the presidential election; you saw me everywhere.

I campaigned in my constituency only twice; on the day of nomination and the last day of the campaign. Who did the campaign? The structures [of FDC in his constituency].

I have heard some people say that Nandala was bought by Museveni to kill FDC. Those saying that, even their mothers cannot vote FDC. They just play on our blood... . During day, they are FDC and at night they are NRM. Even the fuel they put in their cars is NRM. Even the money they eat is NRM. Some of them use others as conduits to get NRM money.

Why are people associating you with NRM?

I don't know which NRM they are associating me with; do you know any? I have been chairman IPOD and, as chairman, you talk to the leaders of all parties. Who are the leaders?

NRM's chairman is Museveni. DP has Mao. FDC of course Muntu and in UPC, there is Akena of NRM. So, during Eala, I was writing letters to all of them and talking to them. So, how did you want me to communicate to them when I am not talking to them? Museveni is not my enemy; he is my opponent in politics.

I want to take power away from him. If you are a supporter of Mbale Heroes [football club] like me, when we come and beat KCCA, are we your enemies? We must learn politics.

Some of our people, when they go to Museveni, they go there to eat and they assume that all of us go there to eat.

Where would we fish if not the NRM? We shouldn't put roadblocks. That's why in my village, I talk to NRM to convince them to join FDC. We have a problem in FDC when we want money for the party [and] it's not there, [but] when there is an internal election, there is a lot of money. Where is it coming from? We need to investigate.