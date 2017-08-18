Kenya: President Urges Kenyans to Maintain Unity, Shun Violence

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to maintain peace and co-exist together as citizens of one nation to enable faster development and improved quality of life.

During a meet the people visit to the famous Kenyatta Market, the President said wananchi have no need to fight one another over politics.

"Leave us to sort our issues as leaders. Politics should not make you fight. When this market burns down it will not affect one community but all of you," said the President.

"I have seen all Kenyans doing business here. In this market there are Kambas, Merus, Luos, Kikuyus and all Kenyan communities. Please continue living together peacefully. Be your brothers keeper," he added.

Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Mbuvi Sonko pledged to deliver faster and improved services to Nairobi residents saying once sworn in he will start reducing license fees for small-scale traders.

Sonko echoed the President's sentiment urging the residents of Kibra to leave politics to politicians and continue their normal lives.

" You should continue with your daily activities as residents of Kibra and traders here at Kenyatta market just as you have been doing before and after the general election," said Mr Sonko.

He called on Nairobi residents to ignore inciters saying the government will firmly and decisively deal with any individual out to destroy property of others.

" Leave us as leaders to tackle our political battles but don't allow any person to incite you into violence. We have seen those who allowed themselves to be incited losing lives while those who instigated them continued enjoying themselves," said the Governor-elect.

The President called on all Kenyans to continue with their normal businesses as the Supreme Court takes up the issue of determining the presidential election results.

" The Judgment will be made and whatever the outcome you should continue peaceful co-existence. It doesn't matter the outcome, Kenya will still be here. Love one another and live together as brothers," said President Kenyatta.

The President said he had urged Sonko to ensure he changes the image of Nairobi city by improving on service delivery to wananchi.

"I thank you for voting my friend Sonko, I have asked him to ensure he changes the image of this city. He will sink a bore hole here to ensure constant water services to the traders of this market," said President Kenyatta.