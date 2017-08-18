Uganda Makes Significant Progress in National HIV Response

Kampala — Findings under the Uganda Population HIV Impact assessment survey conducted last year indicate that Uganda's Hiv prevalence has dropped from 7.3% to 6.0%.

The survey indicates that HIV/Aids is now prevalent among adult women and higher in urban areas.

The findings released by the ministry of health follows a survey conducted last year in 10 regions of Uganda to understand the prevalence and impact it has had on different population segments

The findings show that the national prevalence rate is 6,0% and that HIV is higher in women at 7.1% compared to men at 4.3%.

The findings show that the prevalence is lower in the West Nile region and higher in the central region.

A total of 16,670 women and 12,354 men aged 15-64 years were interviewed and tested for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B in the survey that was conducted from August to March 2016.

The minister for health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng told journalists at Uganda media Centre that the burden of HIV infection in the country is still unacceptably high.

"Among women, HIV prevalence is highest in the age groups of 35 to 39 years & 45 to 49 years, at 12.9% & 12.8% respectively," said Aceng.

Aceng said that the HIV prevalence rates among adolescents are still high attributing it to complacency and lack of awareness among young people.

The US ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac said that the results show that efforts to fight HIV and Aids have been successful.

She added that there is need to ensure that those of treatment continue to receive attention.

"We need to make sure that the successes (in the fight) of Mother to Child transmission are not reversed," said Malac.