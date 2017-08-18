South Africa: Commuter Carriage Derails at Bellville Station

press release

Metrorail confirms that one of train 3206 carriages derailed on it approach to platform 11 at Bellville Station. The train was en route to Cape Town from Strand when the incident happened at 07:54.

Commuters are being assisted to clear the train. Seven commuters sustained light injuries when they jumped out of the carriage in panic – all were treated by emergency services.

Platform 11 is closed while various on-site investigations are in progress – recovery teams are assessing any possible damage to infrastructure before the line is re-opened for use. The incident compounded delays on the northern line. Delays currently are longer than 60 minutes due to the incident and signal equipment failure on the approach to Cape Town Station.

Regional manager Richard Walker confirmed that every attempt will be made to clear the line as soon as possible: 'Bellville is a strategic station on our northern network; fortunately we have several lines and platforms to where trains can be re-directed. We advise customers to listen to public address announcements for platform changes'.

Customers are advised to consult Metrorail's passenger information channels for updates and service alerts. Those registered to receive short message alerts are requested to kindly share the information with fellow commuters.