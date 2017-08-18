Uganda: Oboth Warns Parliamentary Committee Colleagues On Land Bill

Photo: The Independent

President Museveni greets Vice President Edward Ssekandi at the Cabinate retreat in Kyankwanzi as Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, First Deputy Prime Minister Kivejinja and NRM Secretary General KasuleLumumba look on. (file photo)

Kampala — The chairperson of the Parliamentary and Legal Affairs committee Jacob Markson Oboth has warned his colleagues against expressing their opinion on the land bill that seeks to amend article 26 of the constitution.

Oboth (MP West Budama) said that though MPs have the right to express themselves over the bill in as far as seeking to legalize compulsory land acquisition for government development projects, the committee must first process it.

Addressing the media at parliament this morning with his deputy Robinah Rwakoojo (Gomba West), Oboth noted some of the committee members have been biased against the bill even before the government has completed its session.

"We all have opinions as individuals but if you come with a bias then you are not worth the salt. We need to listen to all people and get information that will guide us."

The committee was forced to give the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Kahinda Otafiire and Lands Minister Betty Amongi two weeks to consult and come up with a stronger case for the bill due to resistance from MPs on all sides.

The two week's time was given because the Ministers failed to answer fundamental questions on what the amendment intended to cure.

However by Monday, when the government was expected to report back to the committee, nothing was done, so the committee has written back to remind the government.

Oboth says the delay has stalled the committee work since they cannot get views from other stakeholders' before the official position of the government.