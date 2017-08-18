17 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: GAF Staff Sergeant Arrested

By Mustapha Jallow

A member of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), Staff Sergeant Malick Bojang, was arrested and detained at the Yundum Barracks on Monday 14 August 2017, military sources say.

The native of Foni Bondali was picked up in Kanilai by Military Police, escorted to defence headquarters in Banjul and later taken to the Yundum camp, where he is currently detained amidst 'Whatsapp' allegations. However, it has been confirmed that access has been granted to the family of the detained officer.

"After his arrest he was escorted to defence headquarters in Banjul, where he was briefly held before being transported to Yundum Barracks," a source disclosed.

The source disclosed that SSgt. Bojang was a former second-in-command at the Fajara Barracks ammunition section but was later transferred to Kanilai in 2017. The source also revealed that during the former regime, Ssgt. Bojang was sent to Turkey for training.

It has been reported earlier by this medium that one Lance Corporal Sambujang Bojang was picked up for the same allegations.

The country's intelligence chief promised to invite the press over the torture allegation about the said soldier but up to date they have been silent on the issue.

The country's Military Chief also promised to launch an investigation into the bruises of LCpl Bojang but since his remarks were made on this, nothing has been done until the officer was discharged and returned to his detention cell.

Major Lamin K. Sanyang, the military spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the Staff Sergeant and said the officer was taken to defence headquarters for questioning. He said the detention of SSgt. Bojang was in connection to the alleged 'WhatsApp' issue and that investigation is still on going.

